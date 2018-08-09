Ribera anuncia que llevará al Congreso la prohibición de las prospecciones petrolíferas en el mar

La ministra para la Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, ha anunciado que el Gobierno llevará al Congreso la prohibición de las prospecciones petrolíferas en el mar y que ésta "probablemente" abarcará aguas nacionales.
En una entrevista en La Vanguardia, ha calificado la futura ley de Cambio Climático y Transición Energética como "un marco de referencia" y ha hablado de la introducción de la nueva fiscalidad ambiental para frenar las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero.
Ribera ha defendido una estrategia energética a largo plazo definida por el Plan Nacional de Energía y Clima, que estará vigente hasta el 2030, y por un segundo documento sobre la descarbonización: "No podemos olvidar que nuestra obligación es lograr cero emisiones para 2050".
Ha calificado de "muy dura" la sanción de 12 millones impuesta a España por la justicia europea por incumplir con la depuración de las aguas residuales urbanas y ha alertado del peligro de tener que devolver fondos comunitarios por no haberlos usado bien.
Ribera también ha considerado interesantes las iniciativas de comunidades como Navarra o Baleares sobre la prohibición de plásticos de usar y tirar, pero cree que es necesaria una orientación de las limitaciones con "una visión global".
Sobre la recuperación de residuos, Ribera considera improbable poder cumplir con los objetivos que marca la Unión Europea "con un sistema que pertenece a los años noventa".
