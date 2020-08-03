Estás leyendo: La presidenta de La Rioja destituye al consejero al que se señala por mover una sicav

"Desconozco cuál es el manejo de su patrimonio personal, y tendrá que explicarlo él, pero no encaja con la posición al respecto de las sicav que mantiene el PSOE", ha señalado el consejero de Gobernanza Pública, Francisco Ocón.

La presidenta del Gobierno de La Rioja, Concha Andreu.- EFE

La presidenta del Gobierno de La Rioja, Concha Andreu, ha anunciado la destitución del consejero de Educación y Cultura, Luis Cacho, que será sustituido por Pedro Uruñuela. Además, también ha relevado al portavoz del Gobierno, Chus del Río, cuyas funciones asumirá la consejera de Salud, Sara Alba.

Recientes informaciones habían indicado que el consejero de Educación se ha llevado una de las sicav con las que gestiona su patrimonio a Luxemburgo. "Desconozco cuál es el manejo de su patrimonio personal, y tendrá que explicarlo él, pero no encaja con la posición al respecto de las sicav que mantiene el PSOE", ha señalado el consejero de Gobernanza Pública, el socialista Francisco Ocón.

El relevo ha sido anunciado en una comparecencia de prensa, convocada de urgencia, que se ha desarrollado en el Palacio de Gobierno regional. "No tengo en mente una remodelación más profunda", ha concluido Andreu.

