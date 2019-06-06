A Albert Rivera le urge la formación de gobierno, aunque sea un gobierno presidido por Sánchez. Tras reunirse con Felipe VI, el líder de Ciudadanos ha comparecido en el Congreso, donde ha apremiado al actual presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez a formar gobierno junto "sus socios de la moción de censura", Unidas Podemos, PNV y las fuerzas independentistas (Esquerra Republicana, JxCat y Eh Bildu).

"Sánchez es el único candidato que puede gormar gobierno, le pido por respeto que lo forme", ha subrayado el líder de la formación naranja, destacando que a pesar d que su formación no es partidaria de esta fórmula, se ha de constituir un gobierno en las próximas semanas: "Le pedimos a Sánchez que no se demore, sin gobierno no se pone en marcha la institución y el parlamento español. A Sánchez le corresponde mover ficha".



El catalán ha aludido también al escenario en la Comunidad de Navarra, donde la coalición Navarra Suma (formada por UPN, PP y Cs) ha ganado las elecciones, pero necesitan de una abstención de los socialistas para gobernar: "Me parece extremadamente grave y preocupante que el PSOE se plantee pactar con Bildu y PNV para quitarnos el gobierno", ha criticado.

Rivera ha señalado que únicamente están pidiendo que gobierne la lista más votada ya que Navarra Suma duplica en número de escaños a la siguiente fuerza, el PSOE, que "también es constitucionalista", en palabras del catalán. "Esperemos que Sánchez no torpedee el gobierno", ha zanjado el de Ciudadanos.

Precisamente lo que está planteado el líder de Cs en Navarra es extrapolable al panorama nacional donde, si Sánchez no consigue los apoyos suficientes a la primera investidura, necesitará más votos a favor que en contra al segundo intento. En este caso, las abstenciones serán decisivas. El líder de Cs no ha sido específico sobre esta posibilidad -dejando la puerta abierta a una posible abstención, pero sin aludir específicamente a ello- porque considera que Sánchez se entenderá "con sus socios podemitas" y el resto de fuerzas.

Ante una eventual repetición elecciones, Rivera considera que la responsabilidad recae en el actual presidente en funciones por no haber querido formar gobierno a pesar de reunir "los apoyos suficientes". También ha lanzado un mensaje a Sánchez: "Si quieres tener socios, tienes que sentarte a hablar con ellos".

