Rivera asegura que no ha habido un acuerdo con Vox en Madrid y que en la Mesa están los partidos con "mayor representación"

Ciudadanos ha conseguido hacerse con la presidencia de la Asamblea de Madrid. Un acuerdo fruto de las conversaciones cruzadas mantenidas por la formación 'naranja', PP y Vox durante estas semanas, ya que entre estas tres fuerzas tienen mayoría absoluta. Sin embargo, los de Rivera acordaron -Ejecutiva mediante- que no negociarían ni pactarían con Vox. A cambio de los votos favorables de la extrema derecha a su candidato, Juan Trinidad, estos han obtenido una vicepresidencia tercera.
Sin embargo el líder de Cs, Albert Rivera, ha negado en su comparecencia tras la reunión con Pedro Sánchez que su formación haya acordado previamente con Vox este reparto. A su jucio, es fruto de "un acuerdo institucional" para que los grupos con "mayor representatividad" tengan su espacio: "No es un gobierno ni un acuerdo de gobierno, los partidos que tienen más votos tienen representación en la Mesa".
Rivera ha obviado, sin embargo que la formación que preside Íñigo Errejón, Más Madrid, tiene 8 escaños más que Vox y no ha conseguido ningún sitio en la Mesa. De hecho los de Errejón tienen 6 diputados autonómicos menos que Ciudadanos y éstos tienen la presidencia y una de las secretarías. "Podemos no tiene más votos que Vox", ha dicho Rivera a modo de respuesta. Pero ha callado cuando los periodistas le han reprochado que Más Madrid sí los tenía.
Además, la candidata de Vox, Rocío Monasterio ha asegurado que ya ha llegado a un principio de acuerdo con el PP para que estos accedan a darle puestos en el gobierno. River ha dicho que su formación está negociando formar gobierno en Madrid, con dos partidos en coalición (PP y Cs) y que preguntará "qué es lo que ellos firman".
((Habrá amplación))
