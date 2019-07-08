El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha respondido este lunes a un mensaje del líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, sobre una posible reunión para hablar de la situación en Madrid y en Murcia remitiéndole a los equipos negociadores en estas comunidades en el caso de que Vox se abra a permitir gobiernos de coalición del PP y Cs.
Según fuentes de la formación naranja, Rivera ha recibido un mensaje de Abascal y le ha contestado "en la misma línea que la portavoz", Inés Arrimadas, en nombre de la Ejecutiva de Ciudadanos. "Es decir, que si van a rectificar su sentido del voto, lo trasladen a los equipos autonómicos", han añadido, sin decir expresamente que Rivera rechaza un encuentro con Abascal.
En la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Comité Ejecutivo Permanente de Cs, Arrimadas ha evitado aclarar si el presidente del partido naranja se reuniría o no con el líder de la formación ultraconservadora para facilitar la investidura de los candidatos a presidir los gobiernos de Murcia y Madrid, como este le había solicitado.
La portavoz ha dicho que "si hace falta" que "los compañeros de Murcia y los de Madrid" se reúnan con representantes de Vox en estas comunidades para que este partido "rectifique y deje de bloquear", por Cs "no va a haber ningún problema".
En Murcia, Vox tumbó la investidura del candidato del PP a la Presidencia, Fernando López Miras, la semana pasada junto al PSOE y Podemos, impidiendo la formación de un Ejecutivo de coalición entre los populares y Ciudadanos. En la Comunidad de Madrid, donde el PP y Cs han anunciado un acuerdo de gobierno este lunes, podría producirse el mismo escenario.
En ambos casos, la formación naranja se niega a pactar medidas con Vox e insiste en que sus acuerdos con el PP están "cerrados".
