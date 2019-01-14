Tras el robo de documentación sensible del PP que el ex comisario José Manuel Villarejo le encargó al que fuera chófer de Luis Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos, la Audiencia Nacional investiga ahora otra apropiación indebida en la Operación Kitchen: la de la agenda de teléfono de Bárcenas, con medio millar de contactos, por parte de la Policía, según ha adelantado El Mundo. Este listín telefónico recoge, además, todas las reuniones que ha mantenido el extesorero del PP durante los últimos años.



Esta agenda cuenta con 517 contactos personales, de trabajo y empresariales. Entre ellos hay varios números de teléfono de altos cargos del partido, como es el caso del de Mariano Rajoy, al que Bárcenas tenía guardado como "Mariano Moncloa". También aparece un contacto al que el extesorero se refiere como "Génova especial", un número procedente de la sede del partido, además de los contactos de María Dolores de Cospedal, la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Ana Pastor, la ex ministra de Sanidad Ana Mato y su ex marido, Jesús Sepúlveda, Esperanza Aguirre, el ex ministro de Exterior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, y el yerno de José María Aznar, Alejandro Agag, entre otros.

Este robo se produjo en el operativo policial que, entre otros, participó el excomisario Villarejo, que en estos momentos se encuentra en prisión incondicional acusado de liderar una organización criminal, además de por cohecho y blanqueo de capitales. La Operación Kitchen tenía como fin hacerse con cualquier material que pudiera ir en contra de los altos cargos del PP, pero se llevó a cabo al margen de los jueces que investigaban a Bárcenas. El objetivo principal era encontrar el material con el ex tesorero amenazaba a Mariano Rajoy.

La Policía se hizo así con números de teléfono de contactos alejados de la política, como el de un "anticuario de Francia", clubes de buceo a los que le gustaba acudir a Bárcenas, del de su peluquero, su dentista o incluso fue también confiscado el de la sucursal de Bankia que estaba más cerca de su casa, uno de La Caixa y el de algunos notarios, entre los que destaca el número de Isabel Estapé.