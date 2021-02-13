Estás leyendo: Muere el exgeneral de la Guardia Civil Rodríguez Galindo, condenado por los crímenes de los GAL

Muere el exgeneral de la Guardia Civil Rodríguez Galindo, condenado por los crímenes de los GAL

El exgeneral de la Guardia Civil Enrique Rodríguez Galindo, con un amplio historial en la lucha contra ETA y condenado por su implicación en crímenes de los GAL, ha fallecido por coronavirus, según han informado a Efe fuentes de su entorno en el instituto armado. Galindo tuvo que ser ingresado en la UCI al agravarse su estado tras contagiarse de coronavirus hace unas semanas.

