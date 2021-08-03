Rodríguez recuerda a Unidas Podemos que la posición del Gobierno sobre el rey "la representa el presidente"

madridActualizado:
En en el aniversario de la huida de Juan Carlos I a los Emiratos Árabes, la ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez, ha querido dejar claro que la posición del Ejecutivo sobre esta cuestión y sobre la monarquía es la que representa el presidente, Pedro Sánchez, que este martes se reúne con Felipe VI en el Palacio de Marivent en el tradicional despacho veraniego entre el monarca y el líder del Ejecutivo.
El aniversario de la huida del rey emérito ha sido tratado de forma distinta por los dos socios de Gobierno. Mientras en Unidas Podemos han criticado que el monarca no haya dado la cara ante la ciudadanía por los numerosos casos de corrupción que salpican a la familia real, en el PSOE han querido poner en valor, como en otras ocasiones, la figura del actual rey y lo que a su juicio representa una nueva estrategia de transparencia de la Casa Real por parte de Felipe VI.
La ministra de Derechos Sociales y secretaria general de Podemos, Ione Belarra, escribió un mensaje crítico con Juan Carlos I este martes en sus redes sociales: "Se cumple un año de la huida de Juan Carlos de Borbón a Abu Dabi. Cuando nuestro país peor lo estaba pasando en la lucha contra la pandemia, el ex jefe del Estado se fue de España en una actitud indigna para no dar la cara por sus actos ante la ciudadanía. Mientras algunos se empeñan en hablar de 'plena normalidad democrática', la huida de Juan Carlos I supone, a todas luces, una grave anomalía democrática en España que produce un enorme descrédito de las instituciones", aseguró.
Preguntada en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros por el mensaje de Belarra, la portavoz del Gobierno ha querido dejar claro que "la posición del Gobierno la representa el presidente en su despacho con el rey". En este sentido, Rodríguez ha valorado de forma positiva la "orientación que le está dando el rey Felipe VI a la Casa Real en materia de transparencia".
Rodríguez no ha querido valorar de forma más extensa esta cuestión, pero ha insistido en que "cada uno es responsable de sus declaraciones".
