Estás leyendo: Rodríguez Uribes comparece ante la Comisión de Cultura y Deporte

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

En directo Rodríguez Uribes comparece ante la Comisión de Cultura y Deporte

El ministro de Cultura y Deporte, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, comparece ante la Comisión de Cultura y Deporte para informar de las medidas adoptadas por su departamento para hacer frente a la crisis de la covid-19.

José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, este martes en Moncloa. EFE/Moncloa
José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, durante una rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros en Moncloa. /EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

Público

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público