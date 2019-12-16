Público
Público

Roman Zozulia Pablo Iglesias comparte la foto de una francotiradora ucraniana que luchó contra los nazis, tras la polémica del Rayo

Aficionados del club de fútbol madrileño han criticado la suspensión del partido, argumentando que esta decisión no se ha tomado en otras ocasiones cuando se han producido comentarios racistas o sexistas.

Publicidad
Media: 4.40
Votos: 10
Tuit del secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, donde publica una fotografía de la francotiradora antifascista Liudmila Pavlichenko. / TWITTER

Tuit del secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, donde publica una fotografía de la francotiradora antifascista Liudmila Pavlichenko. / TWITTER

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha compartido este lunes en Twitter la foto de una francotiradora ucraniana del Ejército Rojo de la Unión Soviética que luchó contra los nazis, con motivo de la polémica por la suspensión del partido del Rayo Vallecano contra el Albacete por los insultos proferidos por un grupo de seguidores del equipo madrileño a un jugador del Albacete, llamándole nazi.  

El partido Rayo-Albacete fue suspendido este domingo después de que un grupo de aficionados del club vallecano increpara, desde el fondo de Bukaneros, al jugador Roman Zozulia, también ucraniano, al grito de: "Hijo de puta, puto nazi. Zozulia eres un nazi".  

Aficionados del Rayo han criticado la suspensión del partido, argumentando que esta decisión de suspender el partido no se ha tomado en otras ocasiones, cuando se han producido comentarios racistas, por ejemplo, contra jugadores negros. 

Iglesias, también seguidor del equipo vallecano, no ha hecho comentarios al respecto, pero sí ha publicado un retrato de Liudmila Pavlichenko, quien fuera una francotiradora del Ejército Rojo conocida por ser la que más soldados de Adolf Hitler mató, con 309 muertes confirmadas. 

Fuentes del partido morado han confirmado que su publicación está relacionada con la polémica que afecta al club madrileño, aunque él no ha hecho referencia explícita.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad