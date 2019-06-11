Público
Ronda de consultas Concluye la reunión entre Sánchez y Rivera en menos de tres cuartos de hora

El encuentro, que se ha celebrado en una sala del Congreso, ha empezado pasadas las 16.30 horas y ha concluido a las 17.15 horas.

Pedro Sánchez y Albert Rivera. Europa Press

La reunión entre el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, dentro de la ronda de consultas que el secretario general del PSOE está llevando a cabo para recabar apoyos a su investidura, ha durado menos de tres cuartos de hora.

Rivera habrá trasladado a Sánchez que los 57 diputados de Cs votarán en contra de su investidura y cerrará la puerta a la posibilidad de abstenerse para facilitar que este siga en la Moncloa.

