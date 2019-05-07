El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha recibido este martes en el Palacio de la Moncloa al líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, en el marco de esta primera ronda de contactos iniciada por el jefe del Ejecutivo tras las elecciones generales del pasado 28 de abril y con el objetivo de normalizar las relaciones tras una dura campaña en la que los 'naranjas' establecieron un veto al PSOE de cara a los pactos poselectorales.
Sánchez recibe a Rivera, con quien no se había reunido desde 2017, un día después que al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, en un intento de dar un trato singular a Casado para remarcar así su papel como principal líder de la oposición, pese a la corta distancia (de tan sólo 9 escaños en el Congreso) que le separa de Ciudadanos tras los resultados del 28 de abril.
Al igual que con Casado el lunes, Sánchez ha salido a recibir a Rivera a la escalinata del Palacio de la Moncloa, aunque no ha llegado a bajar ningún peldaño, en cuanto el vehículo que conducía a Rivera llegó a las puertas del Palacio. "Hola, Albert", le ha saludado Sánchez, estrechándole la mano. Ambos han posado unos instantes ante las cámaras, dándose la mano, mientras se preguntaban con cortesía qué tal les iba todo.
A continuación, Sánchez ha conducido a Rivera a la sala Tapies, donde el presidente recibe siempre a sus visitas y ambos han estado charlando amigablemente mientras la prensa gráfica tomaba imágenes y grababa.
Al término del encuentro, Rivera ofrecerá una rueda de prensa. En principio, hablará en la sala briefing, más pequeña que la que usó el lunes Casado, que compareció en la misma sala desde la que el Gobierno informa sobre los Consejos de Ministros.
En un desayuno informativo en la mañana de este martes, Rivera ya avanzó que su partido no se abstendrá en ningún caso para facilitar la investidura de Sánchez.
