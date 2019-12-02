El concejal de Turismo y Playas de la localidad almeriense de Roquetas de Mar, Antonio Francisco Barrionuevo, expulsado la semana pasada de Vox por negarse a bajarse el sueldo, ha sido detenido y puesto a disposición judicial por presuntos malos tratos psicológicos a su pareja.
Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA) han informado a Efe de que el edil ha pasado a disposición judicial este lunes y que está a la espera de si se celebra un juicio rápido o se sigue un procedimiento normal.
Según ha adelantado Nius Diario, Barrionuevo fue detenido este domingo por un presunto delito de malos tratos psicológicos hacia su pareja y tras ser interrogado por agentes del Equipo de la Mujer y el Menor (EMUME), ha pasado la noche en un calabozo.
Tanto la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Almería como el Ayuntamiento de Roquetas de Mar, gobernado en coalición por el PP y Vox, han declinado ofrecer datos sobre la detención o, en el caso del Gobierno local, sobre las decisiones que se puedan tomar al respecto tras el arresto del concejal.
Barrionuevo fue expulsado el jueves pasado de Vox junto a su compañero Antonio Inocencio López, al frente de la Concejalía de Hacienda, por "anteponer sus intereses personales" y pasar al grupo de ediles no adscritos tras posicionarse contra las propuestas del partido.
En una nota, el partido de Santiago Abascal comunicó la expulsión de ambos por desobedecer las órdenes de la formación para que se bajasen el sueldo y para que renunciaran a estar liberados.
