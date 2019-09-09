Rosa Díez intervendrá en un acto del PP en el Congreso por la unidad de España un día después de la Diada

La exlíder de Unión, Progreso y Democracia (UPyD), Rosa Díez, participará este jueves, un día después de la Diada en Catalunya, en unas jornadas organizadas por el PP en el Congreso bajo el título Españoles en defensa de lo común, en el que también está previsto que intervenga el presidente popular, Pablo Casado.
Así lo ha anunciado la portavoz parlamentaria del PP en la Cámara Baja, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, en el desayuno informativo de Nueva Economía Fórum, al que ha acudido para presentar a la nueva presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
En el encuentro está previsto que intervengan, además de la portavoz y del presidente del PP, el responsable del PP en Catalunya, Alejandro Fernández, así como la que fuera líder de UPyD Rosa Díez; el escritor Álvaro Pombo, también ligado a la formación magenta, y la presidenta de la Asamblea por una Escuela Bilingüe, Ana Losada.
El objetivo de estas jornadas, según ha explicado Álvarez de Toledo, es "buscar insistentemente la suma y lo común", pero también "dejar claro que no va a haber ni un incumplimiento de la ley sin castigar, porque la ley es fuente de libertad, de seguridad jurídica y de vivir en paz".
"En un momento marcado por la segregación, la diferenciación y el enfrentamiento es imprescindible la búsqueda de lo común", ha defendido la dirigente popular, apuntando que desde su partido harán todo lo que esté en su mano para "sumar, para reagrupar, para reintegrar y para buscar acuerdos en el espacio de la razón", un espacio en el que hay "valores democráticos comunes frente a populismos y nacionalismos".
