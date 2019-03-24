Rosa Lluch, hija de Ernest Lluch, cerrará la lista de los 'comuns' al Congreso 

Rosa Lluch, profesora de Historia Medieval de la Universidad de Barcelona e hija de Ernest Lluch, será la que cierre la lista de los 'comuns' en Barcelona para las elecciones generales.
La lista, que será encabezada por Jaume Asens, tendrá como última posible incorporación al Congreso de los Diputados a la hija de un asesinado por la banda terrorista en el año 2000. Ernest Lluch fue ministro de Sanidad y Consumo entre 1982 y 1986 por con el Partido Socialista.
La noticia, que fue lanzada por El Periódico, fue más tarde confirmada por la propia organización de En Comú Podem, que lo publicó a través de sus redes sociales. Asens la ha calificado como "una mujer valiente, defensora del diálogo y de los derechos humanos".
Un orgull poder anunciar que la professora @RosaLluchBramon s'uneix a l’equip d’#EnComúPodem.— En Comú Podem (@EnComu_Podem) 23 de marzo de 2019
Continuem sumant a gent valenta i compromesa. Només des del diàleg, amb una sortida democràtica i amb la defensa i conquesta de drets podrem avançarhttps://t.co/U3lBHudP27
