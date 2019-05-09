La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ha recurrido la absolución del expresidente del FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell de blanquear comisiones recibidas por el expresidente de la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol Ricardo Teixeira alegando una mala valoración de la prueba, y ha reclamado que se celebre un nuevo juicio contra él.
La Sección Primera de la Audiencia lo absolvió al aplicarle el principio de in dubio pro reo, es decir, que en caso de duda se falla a favor del reo, cuando Rosell se enfrentaba a una petición fiscal de seis años de cárcel.
En una nota, la Fiscalía informa de que ha recurrido la sentencia ante la Sala de Apelaciones de la Audiencia Nacional al entender que ha habido "un error en la valoración de la prueba", por lo que solicita "la anulación del fallo absolutorio por insuficiencia de motivación" y la celebración de un nuevo juicio con "una composición distinta" del tribunal.
(Habrá ampliación)
