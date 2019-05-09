Público
Rosell La Fiscalía recurre la absolución de Rosell y pide un nuevo juicio contra él

La sección primera de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional explicó al absolverle que tras analizar la prueba practicada en el juicio "no se han podido acreditar las acusaciones y, por tanto, ante las dudas sembradas, debe primar el principio de in dubio pro reo".

El expresidente del FC Sandro Rosell saliendo de la cárcel junto a su familia | EFE/ Paolo Aguilar

La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ha recurrido la absolución del expresidente del FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell de blanquear comisiones recibidas por el expresidente de la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol Ricardo Teixeira alegando una mala valoración de la prueba, y ha reclamado que se celebre un nuevo juicio contra él.

La Sección Primera de la Audiencia lo absolvió al aplicarle el principio de in dubio pro reo, es decir, que en caso de duda se falla a favor del reo, cuando Rosell se enfrentaba a una petición fiscal de seis años de cárcel.

En una nota, la Fiscalía informa de que ha recurrido la sentencia ante la Sala de Apelaciones de la Audiencia Nacional al entender que ha habido "un error en la valoración de la prueba", por lo que solicita "la anulación del fallo absolutorio por insuficiencia de motivación" y la celebración de un nuevo juicio con "una composición distinta" del tribunal.

(Habrá ampliación)

