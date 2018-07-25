Público
RTVE El Congreso rechaza en la primera votación a Rosa María Mateo como administradora de RTVE

Al no salir adelante este nombramiento -con 168 votos a favor, 117 nulos y 3 en blanco-, la Cámara Baja celebrará una segunda votación el próximo viernes.

La periodista Rosa María Mateo. / Europa Press

El Pleno del Congreso de los Diputados ha rechazado este miércoles el nombramiento de la periodista Rosa María Mateo como administradora única provisional de RTVE, al no haberse obtenido la mayoría de dos tercios necesaria para su designación.

Al no salir adelante este nombramiento -con 168 votos a favor, 117 nulos y 3 en blanco-, la Cámara Baja celebrará una segunda votación el próximo viernes, en la que la candidata sería nombrada si contara con una mayoría absoluta, tal y como establece el decreto ley de renovación urgente y temporal de la radiotelevisión pública.

Aunque la votación es secreta y en urna, todo indica que los diputados del PDeCAT han votado en contra del nombramiento de Rosa María Mateo, por lo que, de repetirse este resultado, la periodista no saldría elegida tampoco en segunda votación el próximo viernes.

El de hoy ha sido el séptimo Pleno celebrado en julio para la aplicación del citado decreto, tras el fracaso la semana pasada de la votación para la designación de los miembros del Consejo de Administración transitorio.

Esta mañana, la Diputación Permanente ha rechazado la comparecencia previa de Mateo.

