El 65% de los trabajadores de Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) ha rechazado mediante un referéndum la designación de Enric Hernández, exdirector de El Periódico de Catalunya, como nuevo jefe de Información y Actualidad, según ha informado el Consejo de Informativos de RTVE a través de un comunicado.
De los 645 votos emitidos, Enric Hernández ha obtenido 419 votos en contra (65%), mientras que 95 empleados han votado a favor (14,7%) y otros 121 han votado en blanco (20,3%).
El Consejo de Informativos ha lamentado la baja participación en este referéndum que, aunque no sea vinculante, "sí es un instrumento que tienen los profesionales para mostrar su posición sobre los cargos directivos de los que dependen".
El nombramiento de Enric Hernández, que supone la creación de un nuevo cargo, se produjo a principios de este mes, bajo las órdenes de la administradora provisional única del ente público, Rosa María Mateo. Por ello, el CdI rechaza que "un cambio en el organigrama de esta envergadura lo ejecute una dirección provisional e interina a la espera de que se resuelva el concurso para elegir el nuevo Consejo de RTVE".
