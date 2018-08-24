Público
Pedro Carreño, destituido del 'Telediario Fin de Semana' de TVE

Suena Oriol Nolis para relevar a Carreño, aunque la corporación aún no ha hecho oficial su destitución ni ha adelantado el nuevo destino de Carreño dentro de RTVE.

La nueva dirección de RTVE ha destituido a Pedro Carreño como director y presentador del Telediario Fin de Semana de TVE, según han avanzado varios medios.

Suena Oriol Nolis para relevar a Carreño, aunque la corporación aún no ha hecho oficial su destitución ni ha adelantado el nuevo destino de Carreño dentro de RTVE.

La carrera de Pedro Carreño al frente del Telediario Fin de Semana ha estado marcada por varias polémicas. Entre ellas, según un informe elaborado por el Consejo de Informativos de TVE, el director amenazó y tomó represalias contra la periodista Susana Torres por negarse a cometer malas prácticas informativas, manipulaciones y censuras.

Este mismo viernes se ha conocido también la destitución de Jenaro Castro como director de Informe Semanal y de Informativos no diarios, cargos que asumirán los periodistas Óscar González y Teresa Rodríguez Vega, respectivamente.

