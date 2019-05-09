Rubalcaba se encuentra en "extrema gravedad" tras haber sido ingresado por un ictus

El exsecretario general del PSOE y exministro del Interior, Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, se encuentra en estado de "extrema gravedad", según el último parte médico emitido por el hospital Puerta de Hierro, en el que se encuentra ingresado desde ayer por la tarde tras sufrir un ictus.
El exdirigente socialista está en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del citado centro hospitalario. Ingresó ayer sobre las 19.15 horas en estado grave y hoy el hospital ha comunicado que "por expreso deseo de la familia" no facilitarán más información sobre su estado.
Tras conocerse la noticia de su ingreso, además de su mujer Pilar y sus sobrinos, acudieron al centro hospitalario para interesarse por su estado varios miembros de la familia socialista, como el que fuera secretario de Organización del PSOE durante los años de Rubalcaba al frente del partido, Óscar López Águeda.
También se acercaron el secretario de Estado de Comunicación, Miguel Ángel Oliver, el exsecretario de Estado para el Deporte y el exlíder del PSOE madrileño, Jaime Lissavetzky, la ex jefa de prensa de Rubalcaba Lourdes Camino y el exdirector de Comunicación del PSOE Rodolfo Irago.
Este jueves, el presidente de la Junta de Extremadura, el socialista Guillermo Fernández Vara, ha informado de que lograron disolver el trombo que le causó el ictus y que ahora hay que esperar cómo evoluciona. Desde el centro médico se hizo público un comunicado en el que se explica que se le ha aplicado "el protocolo diagnóstico y terapéutico habitual".
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha subrayado su deseo de que el exsecretario general del PSOE tenga una pronta recuperación y se le pueda ver de nuevo "activo, haciendo política y siendo una inspiración para todos".
Rubalcaba decidió abandonar la política en 2014, y poco después volvió a su plaza de profesor en la facultad de Ciencias Químicas en la Universidad Complutense de Madrid.
A finales del 2018, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ofreció a Rubalcaba encabezar la lista del PSOE al Ayuntamiento de Madrid en las próximas elecciones de mayo. Una propuesta que rechazó.
