Todas las flores recibidas estos días han sido entregadas al PSOE para que sean distribuidas durante la campaña electoral en los mítines que se celebran en los distintos municipios españoles. La familia de Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba ha enterrado esta mañana sus cenizas junto a sus padres en el cementerio de La Paz-Tres Cantos.
Más de un millar de personas despidieron ayer en la Puerta de los Leones del Congreso la salida del féretro del histórico dirigente socialista, flanqueada por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la del Congreso, Ana Pastor, así como por altos cargos del Ejecutivo y del PSOE.
Al introducirlo en el coche fúnebre, los ciudadanos allí congregados gritaron "viva España" y "mucho ánimo" a los allegados del político y a los dirigentes socialistas.
Tras esa despedida pública el entierro y su incineración se ha celebrado en la más estricta intimidad.
