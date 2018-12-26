Rubalcaba rechazó una oferta de Pedro Sánchez para ser el candidato del PSOE a la alcaldía de Madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha ofrecido a Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, ex secretario general de los socialistas, encabezar la lista del PSOE al Ayuntamiento de Madrid en las próximas elecciones de mayo. El que fuera ministro del Interior, sin embargo, rechazó la oferta del presidente del Gobierno. Así lo han publicado este miércoles diferentes medios de comunicación que citan fuentes del Ejecutivo y del PSOE.

No se ha hecho público, sin embargo, los motivos por los que Rubalcaba ha rechazado la oferta de Sánchez. La relación entre los dos ha sido siempre complicada y ha estado marcado por las discrepancias. Sin embargo, medios como La Vanguardia apuntan que el rechazo de Rubalcaba se debe a "cuestiones personales" y no a discrepancias políticas.

La oferta a Rubalcaba, que se ha conocido este miércoles, sí que muestra que el presidente del Gobierno aún no tiene candidato. El nombre de Rubalcaba, no obstante, no ha sido el único que ha sonado en los últimos meses para ser candidato de los socialistas madrileños en estos comicios de mayo.

Así han sonado en las quinielas los nombres de Fernando Grande-Marlaska; la ministra de Industria, Reyes Maroto; o el de la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado. Grande-Marlaska, de hecho, reconoció en público el pasado mes de noviembre que el presidente del Gobierno le propuso ser candidato a la alcaldía de Madrid tres semanas antes de la moción de censura que le aupó a La Moncloa.





Elecciones en mayo

El PSOE, por tanto, continúa sin candidato a la alcaldía de Madrid apenas cinco meses de las elecciones municipales y autonómicas del mes de mayo. Por otro lado, Ángel Gabilondo repetirá como candidato de los socialistas madrileños a la Comunidad.

