Rubalcaba Sánchez abandona la Cumbre europea de Sibiu antes de lo previsto ante el grave estado de Rubalcaba

El exsecretario general del PSOE se encuentra en estado de "extrema gravedad", según el último parte médico emitido por el hospital Puerta de Hierro, en el que se encuentra ingresado desde ayer por la tarde tras sufrir un ictus.

El ex secretarios generales del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez y Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la delegación española han abandonado este jueves la Cumbre europea informal que se celebra en Sibiu (Rumanía) antes de que termine la reunión, debido al grave estado de salud del que fuera líder socialista Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba.

Fuentes del Palacio de la Moncloa han confirmado que, dado el estado de salud "precupante" de Rubalcaba, Sánchez ha decidido anticipar su regreso a España para estar con la familia.

Sánchez tenía previstas varias reuniones bilaterales en el marco de la cumbre. De hecho, según fuentes europeas, el jefe del Ejecutivo estaba reunido con sus homólogos de Bélgica, Países Bajos y Portugal cuando ha abandonado el lugar y se ha marchado sin hacer declaraciones a la prensa.

Mientras, el rey ha telefoneado este jueves a Pilar Goya, la esposa de Rubalcaba, para interesarse por su estado de salud y su evolución y desearle una pronta recuperación.

El exsecretario general del PSOE y exministro del Interior se encuentra en estado de "extrema gravedad", según el último parte médico emitido por el hospital Puerta de Hierro, en el que se encuentra ingresado desde ayer por la tarde tras sufrir un ictus.

El exdirigente socialista está en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del citado centro hospitalario. Ingresó ayer sobre las 19.15 horas en estado grave y hoy el hospital ha comunicado que "por expreso deseo de la familia" no facilitarán más información sobre su estado.

