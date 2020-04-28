Estás leyendo: Rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros

En directo Rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros

El Consejo de Ministros detallará el plan nacional de desescalada, una estrategia para la transición a la nueva normalidad que se apoya en los criterios del equipo de Fernando Simón, sustentada en "un desconfinamiento lento".

Reunión del Consejo de Ministros celebrada en La Moncloa - POOL MONCLOA
Fotografía de una reunión del Consejo de Ministros celebrada en La Moncloa.

Madrid

PÚBLICO

