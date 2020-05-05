Estás leyendo: Rueda de prensa tras la Reunión del Comité de seguimiento del coronavirus en Moncloa

En directo Rueda de prensa tras la Reunión del Comité de seguimiento del coronavirus en Moncloa

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, y la ministra de Política Territorial, Carolina Darias, comparecen en rueda de prensa tras la Reunión del Comité de seguimiento del coronavirus en Moncloa.

Illa preside la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del CISNS
Imágenes del ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, de la ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias y de la directora adjunta del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES), María José Sierra, en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud (CISNS). (Fuente: La Moncloa).

MADRID

