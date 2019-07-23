Público
Debate de investidura Rufián pide diálogo al Gobierno y critica el enfrentamiento entre Sánchez e Iglesias: "Es la izquierda sacándose los ojos"

El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso advierte al candidato socialista y al líder de Unidas Podemos sobre los riesgos del fracaso de la investidura: "Están jugando con la ruleta rusa de darle una segunda oportunidad a Casado, Rivera y Abascal".

El diputado de ERC, Gabriel Rufian, pasa junto al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el Congreso de los Diputados. E.P./Eduardo Parra

El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, ha criticado este martes el discurso de investidura de Pedro Sánchez y su enfrentamiento con Pablo Iglesias en la Cámara. El dirigente catalán ha asegurado que, o el candidato socialista "es un irresponsable" o "realmente quiere elecciones; la verdad, no sé que es peor".

"Tengo una noticia para usted: no tiene mayoría absoluta y por más que actúe como si la tuviera, no la tendrá ¿Qué hace pidiéndole la abstención a la derecha? ¿Qué hace ignorándonos a nosotros? Dos horas de discurso y una sola mención durante tres segundos al final a sus hipotéticos socios, Unidas Podemos; y cero menciones a Catalunya, el principal problema que tiene sobre la mesa", ha asegurado Rufián.

El portavoz de ERC ha criticado el tono del debate que se vivió el lunes entre Sánchez y el líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. "Parecía un debate preelectoral de la izquierda sacándose los ojos mientras la derecha aplaudía con las orejas. Están jugando al póker con la ilusión de los ciudadanos que salieron a votar para frenar al fascismo", ha dicho el portavoz de ERC.

En este sentido, el dirigente catalán ha advertido sobre los riesgos del enfrentamiento entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos, que puede derivar en el fracaso de un acuerdo y de la investidura: "Están jugando a la ruleta rusa de darle una segunda oportunidad a Casado, Rivera y Abascal. El único obstáculo a que la señora Arrimadas sea ministra del Interior, Marcos de Quinto ministro de Economía, Toni Cantó Ministro de Cultura y Santiago Abascal ministro de Defensa, son ustedes y nosotros ¿Qué vamos a hacer? se ha preguntado Rufián.

