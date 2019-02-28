"Responderé al señor Smith [Javier Ortega Smith] y a su compañero de Vox porque me lo ha pedido la defensa, pero me parece una vergüenza que estén aquí". El portavoz adjunto de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados, Gabriel Rufián, arrancaba así este jueves su declaración como testigo en el juicio al procés, cargando contra la presencia en la causa de los ultraderechistas de Vox, que ejercen como acusación popular.

Ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, y cuando el abogado de Vox Pedro Fernández ha afirmado que le realizaría una única pregunta, Rufián ha incidido en que le parece "una vergüenza" que se les permita ser acusación, "que estén aquí como partido xenóbofo y racista".

Rufián: "Lo del 20-S es una fake new como que el castellano está perseguido en Catalunya"

El presidente de la Sala, Manuel Marchena, cortaba a Rufián para permitir a Vox que hiciera su pregunta. Fernández le cuestionó si tuvo o no conocimiento de que la comisión judicial que registró la Consellería de Economía de la Generalitat el 20 de septiembre de 2017 "tuvo que salir por un edificio colindante", ante las protestas que estaban teniendo lugar frente a la Consellería. "No [tuve conocimiento]. Es una fake new como que el castellano está perseguido en Catalunya", espetaba a los ultraderechistas.

En esencia, Rufián ha sostenido que le "chirría" que se afirme que la manifestación del 20 S fuese una "rebelión", porque él pudo "ir a merendar", algo que no le cuadra que pueda hacerse en las "revoluciones". Ha negado que hubiera violencia en esa protesta, si bien ha denunciado la "salvajada" que supuso la actuación de la Policía y la Guardia Civil el 1 de octubre, en las cargas contra ciudadanos que estaban votando.

Además, en declaraciones a los medios tras comparecer ante el Alto Tribunal, Rufián ha acusado al expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy de mentir "de manera flagrante" en su declaración, desmentida este mismo jueves por el lehendakari Íñigo Urkullu, que también ha comparecido como testigo.

Esta acusación la hacía extensible a la exvicepresidenta, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, según EFE.. Al exministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, que comparece como testigo en esta misma jornada, le ha acusado de "malvarsación", por gastar 87 millones de euros de dinero público en "apalizar" a los ciudadanos catalanes que quisieron votar en el referéndum del 1-O.