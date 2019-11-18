La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid estudia si ha prescrito, y por lo tanto archiva, la causa abierta a Pablo Ruiz-Mateos, hijo del empresario ya fallecido José María Ruiz-Mateos, por un supuesto fraude fiscal de más de un millón de euros, han informado fuentes jurídicas.
La apertura del juicio oral, que estaba prevista para este lunes, no se ha llegado a celebrar, ya que el tribunal de la Sección Cuarta que tenía encomendado el caso, valora dictar una resolución absolutoria al haber prescrito los dos delitos, tal y como había solicitado la defensa, según han indicado las mismas fuentes.
En la vista de cuestiones previas, celebrada el pasado 21 de octubre, el abogado de la familia Ruiz-Mateos pidió al tribunal que considerara si los dos delitos que la Fiscalía aducía en su escrito de acusación habrían prescrito en enero y julio de 2012.
Según el criterio del Ministerio Público, Pablo Ruiz-Mateos ejercía en 2006 como representante de la empresa Hispacom en la compraventa de unas participaciones sociales que sirvieron para transferir dos millones de euros a Nueva Rumasa.
La fiscal señaló que el acusado realizó la operación con "pleno conocimiento" de que Hispacom -propiedad de la matriz familiar- "carecía de actividad" y cuyo único fin era obtener un "beneficio fiscal ilícito" en favor del grupo empresarial.
De esta forma Hispacom habría generado ese beneficio al presentar la declaración del impuesto de sociedades relativo al ejercicio de 2006 con una base imponible de cero euros debido a que "la sociedad compensó bases imponible negativas" de años precedentes.
