Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Juicio independencia Rull rechaza responder a Vox en el juicio al procés "por respeto a quienes sufren homofobia, xenofobia y violencia machista"

El exconseller de Territori asegura que agotaron "todas las vías" para acordar un referéndum acordado con el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy. En la quinta jornada del juicio el Alto Tribunal reconoce lo apurado de los plazos y habilita tres lunes y un viernes en marzo para celebrar nuevas sesiones de trabajo. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
14/02/2019.- Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo de los jueces (de izda. a dcha) Andrés Palomo, Luciano Varela, Andrés Martínez Arrieta, el presidente del tribunal Manuel Marchena, Juan Ramón Berdugo, Antonio del Moral, y Ana Ferr

14/02/2019.- Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo de los jueces (de izda. a dcha) Andrés Palomo, Luciano Varela, Andrés Martínez Arrieta, el presidente del tribunal Manuel Marchena, Juan Ramón Berdugo, Antonio del Moral, y Ana Ferrer, durante la tercera jornada del juicio del "procés" en la Sala de Plenos del Tribunal Supremo, en el que están acusados doce líderes independentistas por el proceso soberanista catalán que derivó en la celebración del 1-O y la declaración unilateral de independencia de Cataluña (DUI). EFE/Tribunal Supremo

Que haya un partido de ultraderecha ejerciendo como acusación popular, mientras pide la ilegalización de partidos independentistas y la supresión de la autonomía catalana, es uno de los elefantes en la habitación en el juicio al procés, si bien el exconseller Josep Rull ha querido denunciar esta situación al arranque de su comparecencia, este miércoles.

El extitular de Territori del Govern de la Generalitat, procesado en el marco de la causa que debe juzgar la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, ha explicado este miércoles que no responderá a las preguntas del partido ultraderechista Vox "por respeto a las personas que sufren homofobia, xenofobia o violencia de género". 

Ninguno de los cuatro acusados que ya han sido interrogados ha querido responder a las preguntas de la formación de extrema derecha, si bien Rull ha elegido poner énfasis en esta cuestión en sus primeras palabras. Sólo unos segundos antes, el exconseller confirmaba que declararía en castellano, y deseaba que la lengua catalana "se viese como una riqueza, y no como una amenaza".

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad