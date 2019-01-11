Público
Ruth Beitia, candidata del PP por Cantabria: "Se debe de tratar por igual a un animal, a un hombre o a una mujer si son maltratados"

La recién nombrada candidata del PP a la Presidencia de Cantabria se suma a la lista de dirigentes del partido conservador que se salen por la tangente al ser preguntados por la violencia machista. 

10/01/2019.- El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado (c), y las candidatas del PP al Gobierno de Cantabria, Ruth Beitia (i), y a la alcaldÍa de Santander, Gema Igual (d), durante la presentación de las candidaturas que se ha celebrado hoy en la ca

El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado (c), y las candidatas del PP al Gobierno de Cantabria, Ruth Beitia (i), y a la alcaldÍa de Santander, Gema Igual (d), este jueves. EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

La lista de los dirigentes del Partido Popular que se salen por la tangente al ser preguntados por la violencia machista crece. La última en unirse a este grupo –cada vez más amplio– ha sido la recién nombrada candidata del PP a la Presidencia de Cantabria, Ruth Beitia.

Preguntada por su opinión respecto a una posible modificación de la Ley de Violencia de Género, la medallista olímpica ha preferido no posicionarse porque considera que esa es una decisión que corresponde al corresponderle al partido a nivel nacional.

En una entrevista con Ondacero recogida por Efe, Beitia ha defendido que la presunción de inocencia "tiene que estar ahí", y no cree que por que una mujer denuncie violencia machista, un hombre deba de sufrir "un acoso ni mediático, ni policial, ni judicial", pues "hay que estudiar bien cada uno de los casos".

Eso no es todo. La cabeza de lista a las elecciones autonómicas en esta comunidad ha señalado que "hay que valorar que la mujer es más vulnerable que el hombre en algunas ocasiones y sí que es verdad que hay que hacer un revisión sin grandes notoriedades a la hora de cambiar esa Ley (de Violencia de Género). Sí que creo que se debe tratar por igual a un animal si está maltratado, una mujer y un hombre, porque todos somos seres humanos y hay que valorar cada caso por individual", ha argumentado.

