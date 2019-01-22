Público
Ruth Beitia renuncia a ser candidata del PP a la Presidencia de Cantabria

Abandonará la Secretaría de Deportes y su puesto en la Ejecutiva Nacional del partido, además de su escaño en el Parlamento regional.

El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado (c), y las candidatas del PP al Gobierno de Cantabria, Ruth Beitia (i), y a la alcaldÍa de Santander, Gema Igual (d). /EFE

La atleta Ruth Beitia ha trasladado al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, su decisión de renunciar a encabezar la candidatura del partido a la Presidencia de Cantabria y que dejará la vida política por razones "estrictamente personales y familiares".

Además de renunciar a ser la cabeza de lista del PP para las elecciones autonómicas en Cantabria, Beitia abandonará la Secretaría de Deportes y su puesto en la Ejecutiva Nacional del partido, además de su escaño en el Parlamento regional.

El PP va a proponer a la presidenta del partido en Cantabria, María José Sáenz de Buruaga, como candidata a la Presidencia de la comunidad autónoma en sustitución de Beitia para las elecciones del 26 de mayo.

En un comunicado que ha enviado el PP, la campeona olímpica ha agradecido el respaldo recibido por Pablo Casado y todo el partido por haber depositado su confianza en ella durante los algo más de 10 años que ha tenido de actividad política.

La dirección del PP, por su parte, ha agradecido "el trabajo eficaz e intenso" que ha desarrollado Ruth Beitia "en favor de los intereses de Cantabria y de sus ciudadanos".

Ruth Beitia entró en el Partido Popular de la mano del anterior líder de la formación en Cantabria y expresidente regional, Ignacio Diego, y fue vocal del Comité Ejecutivo Regional entre 2008 y 2012.

Es diputada regional desde 2011 y ocupó el cargo de secretaria primera de la Mesa del Parlamento de Cantabria en la VIII Legislatura (2011-2015). Este comunicado es la única declaración pública que realizará Ruth Beitia, subraya ella, quien pide que se respete su decisión

