Salario mínimo interprofesinal El Govern estima que el salario mínimo en Catalunya debería ser de 1.239 euros al mes 

Aragonès ha afirmado que el actual salario mínimo español es "insuficiente" para responder a las necesidades de la ciudadanía en Catalunya.

11/12/2019.- El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, junto a su vicepresidente, Pere Aragonés (i), durante la sesión de control al gobierno catalán en el Parlament. EFE/Marta Pérez.

El Govern ha fijado en 1.239 euros mensuales el salario mínimo que deberían percibir los trabajadores de Catalunya, una cifra que supera en 340 euros a los 900 euros del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI), que marca el Gobierno español y que rige para toda España.

El vicepresidente y conseller de Economía, Pere Aragonès, y el conseller de Trabajo y Asuntos Sociales, Chakir el Homrani, han presentado este jueves un estudio que cuantifica la cifra del salario mínimo que creen debería tener Catalunya y que se ha puesto a disposición del Consejo de Relaciones Laborales.

Tras la reunión de este Consejo, Aragonès ha afirmado que el actual salario mínimo español es "insuficiente" para responder a las necesidades de la ciudadanía en Catalunya dado el coste de la vida más alto, entre otras razones. "Un país que se quiere justo y libre no puede tener trabajadores pobres", ha dicho. 

