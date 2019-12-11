El Govern ha fijado en 1.239 euros mensuales el salario mínimo que deberían percibir los trabajadores de Catalunya, una cifra que supera en 340 euros a los 900 euros del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI), que marca el Gobierno español y que rige para toda España.
El vicepresidente y conseller de Economía, Pere Aragonès, y el conseller de Trabajo y Asuntos Sociales, Chakir el Homrani, han presentado este jueves un estudio que cuantifica la cifra del salario mínimo que creen debería tener Catalunya y que se ha puesto a disposición del Consejo de Relaciones Laborales.
Tras la reunión de este Consejo, Aragonès ha afirmado que el actual salario mínimo español es "insuficiente" para responder a las necesidades de la ciudadanía en Catalunya dado el coste de la vida más alto, entre otras razones. "Un país que se quiere justo y libre no puede tener trabajadores pobres", ha dicho.
