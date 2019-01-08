Público
Salida a Bolsa de Bankia Rato se lava las manos y responsabiliza al Banco de España de la fusión que originó Bankia: "No nos dio muchas opciones"

El expresidente de la entidad insiste en que el supervisor tenía a "15 personas" en Bankia y comocía sus "tripas". Con tono altanero y con varios reproches a la fiscal Carmen Launa, el también exvicepresidente del Gobierno de  Aznar comparece ante la Auidiencia Nacional como acusado por la ruinosa salida a Bolsa del banco, que se tragó más de 24.000 millones.

magen del monitor de la sala de prensa de la Audiencia Nacional de el expresidente de Bankia durante el juicio que se sigue contra él y otros 34 acusados por la salida a bolsa de Bankia. La Audiencia Nacional ha acordado hoy mantener a todas las acusaciones, incluidas las populares, personadas en el juicio por la salida a Bolsa de Bankia, lo que permite seguir a la Confederación Intersindical de Crédito (CIC) y la Confederación General del Trabajo (CGT), que piden hasta doce años de cárcel para la treintena de acusados.EFE/Fernando Villar

El Banco de España fue quien orquestó la fusión de las siete cajas que dio lugar al grupo BFA Bankia, fue quien dictó los pasos a seguir y no dejó "muchas opciones" a quienes entonces estaban al frente de la entidad. Rodrigo Rato, expresidente de Bankia, que se tragó más de 24.00 millones del rescate a la banca, ha intentado descargar este martes toda la responsabilidad sobre el supervisor, y ha incidido en que la fusión era la única forma de cumplir con los requisitos de capital, en que todo fue "una instrucción"  que se limitaron a cumplir.

Como acusado en el juicio por la ruinosa salida a Bolsa de la entidad, Rato comparece este martes ante la sección cuarta de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional, en la primera jornada de este macrojuicio en lo que va de año. El exvicepresidente del Gobierno con José María Aznar  lleva encarcelado en Soto del Real desde octubre, cumpliendo su pena de cuatro años y medio por el caso de las tarjetas black de Caja Madrid.

Así, en la primera parte del interrogatorio, Rato ha insistido particularmente en su señalamiento al Banco de España, repitiendo en varias ocasiones que conocía "las tripas de la entidad", ya que tenía "a quince personas" supervisándola. También ha
utilizado un tono altanero con la representante de la Fiscalía, Carmen Launa, a la que también ha dirigido varios reproches. 

(Habrá ampliación)

