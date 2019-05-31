Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Salud Catalunya prohibirá fumar dentro de los coches e instalaciones deportivas al aire libre

El gobierno catalán elaborará una nueva Ley de Adicciones, que espera que pueda entrar en vigor dentro de un año. El anuncio lo ha hecho este viernes la consellera de Salud de la Generalitat, Alba Vergés, acompañada del jugador de la NBA Ricky Rubio.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Catalunya prohibirá fumar dentro de los coches y en instalaciones deportivas al aire libre. EFE / Andreu Dalmau

La consellera de Salud, Alba Vergés, y el jugador de la NBA, Ricky Rubio, presentaron este viernes en Barcelona una campaña contra el consumo de tabaco impulsada por la Generalitat. EFE / Andreu Dalmau

El gobierno catalán elaborará una nueva Ley de Adicciones, que espera que pueda entrar en vigor dentro de un año, que prohibirá fumar dentro de los vehículos privados, tanto si viajan niños como si no, y en las instalaciones deportivas y paradas de transporte público al aire libre.

El anuncio lo ha hecho este viernes la consellera de Salud de la Generalitat, Alba Vergés, acompañada por el jugador de la NBA Ricky Rubio, cuya madre murió por un cáncer de pulmón y que protagoniza una campaña orientada a los jóvenes desde la Fundación Ricky Rubio.

La medida de restringir aún más los espacios donde fumar se debe, según ha explicado Vergés, a que en el 2018 se ha roto la tendencia al descenso del número de fumadores en Catalunya que se seguía desde 1990 y por primera vez han aumentado, al pasar del 24% de la población catalana que fumaba en 2017 al 25,6% en 2018, un aumento que se ha experimentado tanto en hombres como en mujeres. 

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad