Ignacio Aguado ha criticado este sábado el "enfado un tanto infantil" del PP con el expresidente regional Ángel Garrido, tras su fichaje por la formación naranja, después de que Pablo Casado no saludara a su excompañero de partido en el acto del Día de la Comunidad de Madrid.
"Al margen de temas políticos y de que el PP siga en ese enfado un tanto infantil, la educación tiene que estar por encima de todo, y más con Ángel Garrido, una persona que ha estado 30 años sacrificando su vida, su tiempo y su familia por esa formación política en la que hoy ya no cree", ha expuesto Aguado en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación durante su visita al Mercado de la Cámara Agraria de Madrid.
Asimismo, el candidato de Cs ha defendido que "al menos un saludo habría sido lógico" pero ha subrayado que no van a "entrar en rifirrafe" que incitan, a su juicio, las formaciones del PP y PSOE. Por eso, ha defendido que tienen "un mejor proyecto que el PP", así como un "mejor equipo para gobernar" y ha asegurado que en las elecciones del próximo 26 de mayo van a "salir a ganarles".
La escena de la polémica fue captada por las cámaras de televisión y de los fotógrafos presentes en los actos de celebración del 2 de mayo.
