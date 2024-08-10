Newsletters

Salvador Illa toma posesión como presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya

El socialista Salvador Illa ha tomado posesión este sábado como presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, prometiendo el cargo "por su conciencia y su honor", en un acto en el Salón Sant Jordi del Palau de la Generalitat, dos días después de su investidura con el apoyo de PSC, ERC y Comuns.

