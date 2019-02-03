Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El Salvador Los salvadoreños comienzan a votar en las elecciones presidenciales

Más de 5 millones de ciudadanos elegirán al presidente del país latinoamericano este domingo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El Salvador celebra elecciones presidenciales bajo un fuerte dispositivo de seguridad./REUTERS

El Salvador celebra elecciones presidenciales bajo un fuerte dispositivo de seguridad./REUTERS

Los centros de votación habilitados en los 262 municipios de El Salvador abrieron sus puertas este domingo para que más de 5 millones de ciudadanos elijan al presidente del país centroamericano durante el próximo lustro, en unos comicios en los que el candidato Nayib Bukele (derecha) se perfila como ganador.

Los contendientes son Hugo Martínez, del partido en el Gobierno (Frente Farabundo Martí para la Liberación Nacional), Carlos Calleja, de la ultraderechista Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (Arena), Nayib Bukele, de la derechista Gran Alianza por la Unidad Nacional (GANA), y Josué Alvarado (Vamos).

Las 1.595 mesas de votación abrieron a las 7:00 hora local (13:00 GMT) y permanecerán en funcionamiento hasta las 17:00 (23:00 GMT).

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad