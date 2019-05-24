El líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, puso punto y final a casi cuatro meses ininterrumpidos de mítines con un acto final en el barrio de Hortaleza de Madrid, en el que por segunda vez en esta campaña estuvo acompañado del cabeza de listas a las elecciones europeas, Josep Borrell.

Sánchez, en su sexto acto en Madrid, pidió el voto para el candidato socialista a la Comunidad de Madrid para que no continúen los gobiernos de la derecha. Dijo que en la Comunidad hay que hablar de limpieza, “y el 26 de mayo hay que acabar con 30 años de corrupción del PP en Madrid”. También se refirió al Ayuntamiento, y aunque reconoció mejoras en el Gobierno de Manuela Carmena dijo que, “el cambio solo lo sabe gobernar el PSOE”.



Borrell, por su parte, reivindicó el espíritu europeo y dijo que “la no Europa no es una opción” y que “nuestra salvación solo pasa por seguir juntos”. Borrell emplazó a Sánchez a implicarse en este objetivo: “Porque te va a tocar liderar la socialdemocracia en Europa”. El candidato socialista reivindicó que “Europa debe ser social, o no será”, y añadió que, por ello, “Europa debe ser popular, para dejar de ser populista”.

Por su parte, el candidato del PSOE a la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo reivindicó un Madrid abierto y de todos: “Porque Madrid no está construido sobre ninguna identidad, y por eso no nos pasamos el día buscando nuestra identidad”.

Sin ser militante, recordó que hace veinte años murió el histórico presidente del PSOE, Ramón Rubial, y pidió continuar con su legado. Gabilondo dijo que no se conforma con menos que ser la primera fuerza política en Madrid para poder liderar un gobierno de progreso.