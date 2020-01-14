Público
Público

Consejo de Ministros Sánchez anima al nuevo Consejo de Ministros a ser "un Gobierno de acción" con una "actitud dialogante"

El presidente se ha dirigido a su Ejecutivo en una carta en la que anuncia que la reunión del Consejo dejará de celebrarse los viernes para realizarse a principios de semana. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
14/01/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c), flanqueado por los vicepresidentes, primera, Carmen Calvo ( a su dcha) y segundo, Pablo Iglesias (a su izq), durante el primer Consejo de Ministros del Ejecutivo de coalición, este martes en Madr

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante el primer Consejo de Ministros del Ejecutivo. EFE/ Fernando Avarado

El presidente del nuevo Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se ha dirigido a su Consejo de Ministros en una carta en la que anima a ser un "Gobierno de acción, que se ponga manos a la obra sin perder tiempo". 

Además, ha anunciado a su Ejecutivo que la reunión del Consejo de Ministros dejará de celebrarse los viernes, como de costumbre, para realizarse a principios de semana. Aunque todavía no ha especificado que día. También ha informado que las comisiones de subsecretarios se celebrarán los jueves "para preparar las deliberaciones y acuerdos del consejo siguiente".

Tras un largo periodo de choques y desencuentros, Sánchez ha querido recordar que forman parte de un "gobierno plural, pero nacido con un propósito firme de unidad" al que corresponde "demostrar que política no es sinónimo de griterío y discordia".

Frente a la pluralidad de procedencias  y voces, ha instado en la misma carta a mantener una "actitud dialogante" para emitir el mismo mensaje y "una visión progresista de la sociedad". 

El Consejo de Ministros dejará de celebrarse los viernes para realizarse a principios de semana

En la misiva, Sánchez ha emplazado a su nuevo gabinete a ser "proactivo, resuelto y ejecutivo" y ha trasladado a sus ministros la necesidad de incorporar métodos de organización que permitan "anticiparse" a los acontecimientos y responder a los problemas con "premura y eficacia".

El jefe del Ejecutivo les marca a los miembros del Gobierno para esta Legislatura cinco grandes transformaciones: robustecer la economía adaptándola a la evolución científica y tecnológica y generando empleo de calidad; propiciar la cohesión territorial del país a través del entendimiento y el equilibrio territorial; promover la justicia social y amparar a las personas con menos recursos; encarar la emergencia climática y alcanzar la plena igualdad real de la mujer y de cualquier persona que sufra discriminación en su vida.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad