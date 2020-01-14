El presidente del nuevo Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se ha dirigido a su Consejo de Ministros en una carta en la que anima a ser un "Gobierno de acción, que se ponga manos a la obra sin perder tiempo".
Además, ha anunciado a su Ejecutivo que la reunión del Consejo de Ministros dejará de celebrarse los viernes, como de costumbre, para realizarse a principios de semana. Aunque todavía no ha especificado que día. También ha informado que las comisiones de subsecretarios se celebrarán los jueves "para preparar las deliberaciones y acuerdos del consejo siguiente".
Tras un largo periodo de choques y desencuentros, Sánchez ha querido recordar que forman parte de un "gobierno plural, pero nacido con un propósito firme de unidad" al que corresponde "demostrar que política no es sinónimo de griterío y discordia".
Frente a la pluralidad de procedencias y voces, ha instado en la misma carta a mantener una "actitud dialogante" para emitir el mismo mensaje y "una visión progresista de la sociedad".
En la misiva, Sánchez ha emplazado a su nuevo gabinete a ser "proactivo, resuelto y ejecutivo" y ha trasladado a sus ministros la necesidad de incorporar métodos de organización que permitan "anticiparse" a los acontecimientos y responder a los problemas con "premura y eficacia".
El jefe del Ejecutivo les marca a los miembros del Gobierno para esta Legislatura cinco grandes transformaciones: robustecer la economía adaptándola a la evolución científica y tecnológica y generando empleo de calidad; propiciar la cohesión territorial del país a través del entendimiento y el equilibrio territorial; promover la justicia social y amparar a las personas con menos recursos; encarar la emergencia climática y alcanzar la plena igualdad real de la mujer y de cualquier persona que sufra discriminación en su vida.
