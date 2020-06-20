Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia la creación de una "reserva estratégica" frente al coronavirus y pide no bajar la guardia

Sánchez anuncia la creación de una "reserva estratégica" frente al coronavirus y pide no bajar la guardia

europa press

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado la creación de una reserva estratégica de material por parte del Estado frente al virus, que se tendrá que complementar con las CCAA y ha pedido a todo el mundo que no baje la guardia por que todos, ha dicho, "podemos ser muro o vía de transmisión".

Así lo acaba de afirmar en una declaración en Moncloa el día que finaliza el estado de alarma que dió comienzo el 14 de marzo. Ha asegurado que "nadie" podía imaginar lo que iba a ocurrir y ha recordado en este sentido que la OMS afirma que la pandemia está en expansión en este momento, con 180.000 contagios nuevos en el día de ayer.

