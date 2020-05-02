Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia un fondo no reembolsable de 16.000 millones a las CCAA para la reconstrucción

Emergencia del coronavirus Sánchez anuncia un fondo no reembolsable de 16.000 millones a las CCAA para la reconstrucción

El presidente también ha dado a conocer una tercera línea de crédito de 20.000 millones para empresas, en su mayoría pymes y autónomos. 

El presidente de la Xunta de Galicia Alberto Núñez Feijóo durante una videoconferencia con otros presidentes autonómicos./ David Cabezón (EFE)

MADRID

Actualizado:

Público/agencias

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este sábado que se va a aprobar un fondo especial no reembolsable "para la reconstrucción social y económica" ante la emergencia del coronavirus, dotado con 16.000 millones de euros. El objetivo del mismo, ha dicho, es que "ninguna comunidad autónoma se quede atrás con independencia del impacto de la pandemia en cada territorio".

En la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido esta tarde en la Moncloa, sobre el inicio de la desescalada, ha asegurado que de esta manera se atienden las peticiones realizadas por las comunidades autónomas y ha aclarado que será no reembolsable "para que ninguna comunidad se quede atrás" independientemente del impacto de la pandemia en su territorio.

"El Gobierno tienen la determinación firme de gobernar para todos y escuchar a todos", ha afirmado, además de reclamar a todas las administraciones y partidos el seguir "trabajando juntos" para vencer al coronavirus.

Además, en su comparecencia también ha hecho pública la aprobación de una tercera línea de crédito a través del Instituto de Crédito Oficial por valor de 20.000 millones de euros. El objetivo de este fondo es garantizar la liquidez al tejido productivo ante la emergencia de la crisis del coronavirus, reservada en su mayoría a pymes y a autónomos.

