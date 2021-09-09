Sánchez anuncia que habrá nuevas medidas para frenar los delitos de odio

madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este jueves desde Asturias que su Ejecutivo mantiene el compromiso "de poner medidas e instrumentos para frenar los delitos de odio", afirmó.
Sánchez indicó que una denuncia falsa no puede encubrir la realidad que sufren personas de distintas orientaciones sexuales "por ser como son". Y añadió: "Toda mi solidaridad, mi cariño y me empatía con las personas LGTBI".
Esto supone claramente que Sánchez ha decidido mantener para este viernes la reunión de la Comisión de seguimiento del Plan de lucha contra los delitos de odio, que él mismo convocó de urgencia tras conocerse la presunta agresión homófoba en Madrid.
El presidente del Gobierno quiso empezar así su intervención durante su visita a Asturias, donde quiso poner en valor la nueva ley de Formación Profesional aprobada el martes por el Consejo de Ministros.
Tres millones de personas conseguirá un título acreditativo de su capacidad profesional
En este aspecto, Pedro Sánchez destacó que va a suponer todo un cambio en el mercado laboral y que el Gobierno aspira a que hasta tres millones de personas consigan un título acreditativo de su capacidad profesional, "porque con ello se conseguirá empleabilidad y oportunidades laborales", dijo.
Para Sánchez la ley de Formación Profesional es la clave de bóveda para un nuevo modelo, y destacó que dicha ley está hecha con acuerdo con los agentes sociales y con recursos económicos. Y, en este sentido, indicó que hasta 2024 el Gobierno se compromete a invertir 5.500 millones de euros en el impulso y la dignificación de la Formación Profesional.
