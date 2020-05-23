Sánchez anuncia la reapertura de España al turismo extranjero en julio

madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha invitado a los profesionales de la hostelería a prepararse ya para reanudar su actividad y acoger el turismo nacional, y ha anunciado que a partir de julio se abrirán las fronteras al turismo extranjero de forma segura.
En una declaración desde Moncloa, Sánchez ha defendido su intención de devolver el pulso al sector turístico, que juega un "papel fundamental" en la economía y creación de empleo de España.
"Habrá temporada turística este verano", ha asegurado el presidente, que ha apostado por reactivar el turismo nacional, por lo que ha invitado a bares, restaurantes y establecimientos de playa e interior a que "se preparen para reanudar su actividad en pocos días". Y ha animado a los españoles a planificar ya sus vacaciones y "aprovechar las maravillas de la oferta nacional", porque "muchos podrán hacerlo desde prácticamente ya, a finales de junio y en adelante".
Turismo extranjero
Sobre el turismo extranjero, ha confirmado el anuncio de la ministra Teresa Ribera de que a partir de julio se reanudará, y se hará "en condiciones de seguridad", por lo que ha afirmado que los turistas extranjeros "pueden desde ya planificar sus vacaciones en España".
"España necesita del turismo y el turismo necesita seguridad en origen y seguridad en destino, por eso garantizaremos que los turistas no correrán ningún riesgo ni tampoco nos traerán riesgos a nuestro país", ha dicho al respecto.
Para Sánchez, "no hay contraposición entre salud y negocio; sin salud no hay negocio, y por eso este Gobierno conjugará el firme apoyo económico al sector con plenas garantías sanitarias".
En este sentido, ha trasladado un mensaje a los turistas extranjeros: "España os espera desde el mes de julio y quien pise España, puede contar con que pisa un suelo con garantías sanitarias y comprometido con la sostenibilidad de nuestro planeta".
Además, el presidente ha anunciado que la liga de fútbol regresará la semana del 8 de junio.
