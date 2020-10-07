Estás leyendo: Sánchez apoya a Iglesias y asegura que no está preocupado

El presidente del Gobierno confirma que ya ha hablado con el vicepresidente segundo.

MADRID

EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha expresado este miércoles su apoyo al vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, y ha asegurado que no se encuentra preocupado, después de que el juez que instruye el caso Villarejo, Manuel García-Castellón, haya pedido al Tribunal Supremo su imputación.

En una conversación informal con los periodistas minutos antes de tomar un avión rumbo a Argelia para una visita oficial, Sánchez ha querido dar respaldo a su vicepresidente segundo, al tiempo que ha subrayado su absoluto respeto por las decisiones judiciales.

Sánchez ha confirmado que ya ha hablado con Iglesias, aunque no ha querido desvelar el contenido de esa conversación ni hacer más comentarios sobre las consecuencias políticas o para la estabilidad del Gobierno que podría tener la apertura de ese proceso judicial contra su vicepresidente.

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García-Castellón ha solicitado al Tribunal Supremo la imputación del también líder de Podemos por los presuntos delitos de revelación de secretos, daños informáticos y denuncia falsa en relación con el caso Dina.

