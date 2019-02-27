Sánchez aprobará un decreto para hacer frente a "un Brexit desordenado"

El Consejo de Ministros de este viernes aprobará un decreto para hacer frente a una eventual situación de salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea de forma unilateral, esto es, sin acuerdo con las instituciones europeas. Así lo ha anunciado el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, este miércoles durante su comparecencia en el Pleno, donde, entre otras cuestiones, se ha abordado el asunto del Brexit.
El decreto recogerá normas de contingencia no dirigidas a regular de forma definitiva, sino a "regular una transición a una nueva situación". El objetivo es amparar el tratamiento de los españoles residentes en Reino Unido en materia penal, de residencia, trabajadores transfronterizos, o asistencia sanitaria. El 29 de marzo es el día fijado para consagrar la salida de este país de la Unión Europea.
El presidente del Gobierno abrió su intervención haciendo una reflexión sobre lo que, según sus palabras, ha sido una legislatura "de primeras veces". Sánchez ha destacado que es la primera vez que una moción de censura triunfa en el Parlamento o la primera vez que la Presidencia del Congreso tiene un signo distinto al del Gobierno. En este sentido, ha querido reivindicar la "labor parlamentaria, a pesar del bloqueo" y de la tensión vivida durante la legislatura.
"Los debates parlamentarios tienen que representar la idea de una España diversa, abierta, tolerante e integradora. No hay una forma de sentirse español, sino muchas. Sea cual sea el resultado de las elecciones, tendremos que estar a la altura", ha defendido el líder del Ejecutivo.
((Habrá ampliación))
