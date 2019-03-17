Sánchez avisa de que no consentirá "ni una lección" de constitucionalismo de la derecha

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, hizo una intervención ante el Comité Federal incidiendo en que nadie puede poner en duda la defensa de la Constitución que hacen los socialista, y aseguró ante las críticas de la derecha que no va a admitir "ni una lección" de constitucionalismo.
Sánchez aseguró que el PSOE "va a cumplir y va a hacer cumplir la Constitución" en todo momento, y dijo que la Carta Magna es la misma que permite manifestaciones independentistas como la celebrada el sábado en Madrid, que la que juzga a los que han incumplido las leyes, en clara referencia a los políticos imputados en el 'procés'.
El líder socialista siguió defendiendo el diálogo con Catalunya como la única vía para llegar a una solución, y aseguró que, en contra lo que pueda creerse, "el independentismo vive mejor con un Gobierno del PP", afirmó. También tuvo duras palabras pala los independentistas, a los que acusó de gobernar "contra Catalunya y contra todos los catalanes"
Sánchez luego desplegó el discurso que está presidiendo su precampaña, presentando al PSOE como el partido del "sentido común"y del la "España en la que caben todos"; dijo. Aseguró que su objetivo es "unir a España y a los españoles" y "avanzar en igualdad, sin que nadie quede excluido", afirmó.
El líder socialista reivindicó la España del 8 de marzo (Día de la Mujer) y del 1 de mayo (Día del Trabajo), así como los viernes de los jóvenes "que se manifiestan por un mundo mejor", añadió. Con todo ello, según dijo , se identifica el PSOE.
También sacó pecho de su gestión en el Gobierno, y tras relatar durante varios minutos todas las medidas aprobadas en estos nuevos meses, añadió: "Y esto lo hemos hecho con 84 diputados y la Mesa del Congreso en contra. Imaginad lo que podemos hacer con una mayoría más sólida", afirmó.
En este sentido, ya adelantó parte de sus propósitos si se mantiene en el Gobierno para la próxima legislatura, citando como prioridades la ley de eutanasia, la eliminación de los aforamientos o un nuevo sistema educativo.
Por último, Sánchez llamó a la movilización de los progresistas porque, según dijo, es lo único que puede frenar una victoria del PSOE. Para el dirigente socialista, la única oportunidad que tiene la derecha para ganar es la abstención, "y una urnas vacías significará volver a la involución"; advirtió.
Comentarios
