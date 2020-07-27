Estás leyendo: Sánchez defiende la monarquía pero anima a la Casa Real a reforzar la "ejemplaridad" tras las informaciones de Juan Carlos I

Avisa de que abrir un debate sobre el modelo de Estado y la utilidad de la monarquía, como pide Iglesias, generaría "inestabilidad"

Sánchez: "No encontrarán al PSOE ni al presidente del Gobierno en ningún intento de socavar las instituciones ni menoscabar el marco constitucional"
Pedro Sánchez, durante la entrevistado de Pedro Piqueras en Informativos Telecinco.

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha defendido este lunes la monarquía parlamentaria, como institución necesaria para garantizar la "estabilidad" que requiere un momento como el actual, y ha rechazado que haya que abrir un debate sobre el modelo de Estado. No obstante, tras las informaciones "inquietantes y perturbadoras" sobre el rey emérito Juan Carlos I, sí cree necesario que la Casa Real dé pasos para "fortalecer" la "transparencia y la ejemplaridad".

"Defendemos el pacto constitucional, defendemos la monarquía parlamentaria, pero eso no resta para que las instituciones, si queremos garantizar la estabilidad de las mismas, den pasos a favor de algo que creo que conecta desde el punto de vista emocional, con el sentir de muchos ciudadanos, que quieren instituciones transparentes, ejemplares", ha afirmado en una entrevista en Telecinco.

De este modo, Sánchez ha pedido diferenciar el debate sobre la necesidad de que la monarquía sea una institución más transparente del debate sobre el modelo de Estado. A su juicio, este último, que reclaman abrir sus socios de Unidas Podemos y el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, generaría "inestabilidad".

"Este Gobierno va a defender siempre la estabilidad institucional. La estabilidad significa tener instituciones robustas y para eso necesitamos transparencia y ejemplaridad. Con lo cual, todo lo que haga la Casa Real en esa dirección de ejemplaridad y transparencia, el Gobierno de España y el conjunto de la sociedad lo aplaudirá", ha remarcado.

