Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Sánchez defiende el respeto a los derechos en España frente a relatos falsos

El presidente ha asegurado frente al Consejo de Europa que España es una democracia plena en la que están garantizados la separación de poderes y derechos de los ciudadanos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez, junto al secretario general del Consejo de Europa, Thorbjorn Jagland, este jueves.

Pedro Sánchez, junto al secretario general del Consejo de Europa, Thorbjorn Jagland,./ J.P.GANDUL EFE

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, dijo este jueves ante el Consejo de Europa que frente a "relatos falsos" que se puedan escuchar, España es una "democracia plena" en la que están garantizados la separación de poderes y derechos de los ciudadanos.

A pocos días de que comience en España el juicio a los responsables del procés catalán, Sánchez visitó este organismo y el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos.

En su discurso ante el Comité de Ministros del Consejo de Europa, Sánchez apeló, en "estos tiempos de fake news", a los hechos "reales y constatables" que muestran que este país es uno de los que menos reclamaciones ha recibido ante el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH).

Tras insistir en que España es también una "democracia plena" por el imperio de la ley y porque los derechos humanos no están en cuestión, Sánchez advirtió no obstante de que "cuando se prima la crispación sobre el acuerdo" y se recurre a la "ruptura unilateral sobre consensos" la democracia "se debilita o resiente".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad