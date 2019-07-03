Sánchez dice que España es "un país LGTBI Premium" y promete nuevos avances

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, aseguró sentirse orgulloso de vivir en un país "LBTBI premium"y aseguró que su Ejecutivo se va a mantener firme en la defensa de los derechos de este colectivos y prometió nuevos avances.
En un acto celebrado en el mismo Palacio de La Moncloa, al que asistieron representantes del movimiento LGTBI y numerosos miembros del Gobierno, prometió que su Gobierno seguirá avanzando en conseguir la igualdad real y que terminarán las tramitaciones de leyes que quedaron paralizadas la pasada legislatura por el convocatoria electoral.
Sánchez, además, prometió ser activo en la defensa de estos derechos, y aseguró que el Gobierno se mantendrá firme en este propósito, "y nos vamos a consentir que las agresiones, las amenazas o los intentos de intimidación campen por su fueros", aseguró.
En este sentido, el presidente del Gobierno destacó que España ha apostado hace ya tiempo ser un país "abierto, diversos y tolerante" y, en clara referencia a la ultaderecha, aseguró que "ha decidido que los fanáticos y los intolerantes no tengan voz suficiente para poner en cuestión derechos conquistados con tanto esfuerzos", afirmó.
Los asistentes rompieron en aplausos cuando se recordó la figura de Pedro Zerolo
Pedro Sánchez también se refirió a recuperar la memoria de aquellos que en los inicios lucharon por la igualdad de derechos, y citó a Armand de Fluviá o Empar Pineda, pero los presentes rompieron en aplausos cuando citó el nombre de Pedro Zerolo.
En el acto también intervinieron dos históricos activistas de este movimiento como son Dolores Boti y Jorge Lozano. Ambos destacaron la importancia de la celebración de este acontecimiento en el mismo palacio de La Moncloa, lo que fue calificado de "un acto sin precedentes".
