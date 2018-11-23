Sánchez dice que vio en Díaz-Canel un "impulso reformista" que beneficiará al empresariado español

El presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez aseguró este viernes a los 240 empresarios que le han acompañado en su viaje a la isla, que en su reunión del jueves con el presidente de Cuba,MIguel Díaz-Canel, percibió un “impulso reformista” que será beneficioso para las empresas españolas.
Sánchez explicó que el Gobierno no está solo en Cuba para tener una reunión, sino que también tiene el objetivo de acompañar y ayudar a los empresariado español.
Sánchez admitió que “los impagos están ahí” y anunció que en la reunión con el presidente cubano vio un compromiso sincero para agilizar los pagos y dar una rápida respuesta.
Asimismo, Sánchez informó de que hay un compromiso para rebajar la pesada burocracia cubana para poder hacer negocios en la isla.
Sánchez felicitó al nuevo presidente de la CEOE y comentó que las circunstancias que le han llevado a que su primer acto fuese en Cuba, “que es la mejor representación de lo que representa el empresariado español que exporta”, dijo.
El presidente recordó que España exporta a Cuba por valor de 900 millones de euros y el empresariado español representa el 40% del total.
Sánchez también explicó que en la conversación que mantuvo el jueves con el presidente cubano, MIguel Díaz-Canel
que España quiere tener también un papel determinante en el impulso de energías renovables en la isla, un objetivo que se ha propuesto el presidente cubano.
Finalmente puso en valor el deseo de ambos gobiernos de recuperar la colaboración no solo cultural, sino en materia educativa y en el ámbito universitario, donde se plasmarán futuros acuerdos.
